IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0228 (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. IoTeX has a market cap of $217.38 million and $57.16 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00092041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00016665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.94 or 0.00904173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00096863 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

