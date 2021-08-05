Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,237 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,329,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,313. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $131.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,059 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.