Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 26.92%.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.15. 36,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,172. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Life Storage has a one year low of $63.99 and a one year high of $120.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.70.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

