Team (NYSE:TISI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Team (NYSE:TISI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

Shares of Team stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,350. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03. Team has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $146.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

