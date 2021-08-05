One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.96 EPS

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.96, MarketWatch Earnings reports. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%.

OLP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.81. 44,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,294. The firm has a market cap of $638.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

In other One Liberty Properties news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 8,200 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $243,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLP. Aegis began coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

