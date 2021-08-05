ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share.

ANSS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $373.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,109. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.86.

In other ANSYS news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

