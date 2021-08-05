Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

AMGN traded up $5.68 on Thursday, reaching $233.99. 274,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.91. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

