Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BASF is the world’s leading chemical company: The Chemical Company. Its portfolio ranges from chemicals, plastics, performance products and agricultural products to oil and gas. As a reliable partner BASF creates chemistry to help its customers in virtually all industries to be more successful. With its high-value products and intelligent solutions, BASF plays an important role in finding answers to global challenges such as climate protection, energy efficiency, nutrition and mobility. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($84.71) to €77.00 ($90.59) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective (down previously from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.07.

Shares of BASFY stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 65,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

