CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 6344008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.24.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

