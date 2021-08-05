Celo Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $53.03 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00016668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.85 or 0.00903586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00096704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042924 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 52,969,540 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

