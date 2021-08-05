Zero (ZER) Market Capitalization Achieves $941,977.19

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Zero has a market cap of $941,977.19 and approximately $37,650.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00290628 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00132907 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00158606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003706 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,319,193 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.