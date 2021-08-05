ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001766 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $142.70 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00046988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00101533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00138989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,088.08 or 1.00382116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00832605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.