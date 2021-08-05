Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

A number of brokerages have commented on SRP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

SRP stock traded down GBX 1.52 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 139.08 ($1.82). 3,091,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,056. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

