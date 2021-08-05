Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Air Lease posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 553,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,838. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $26.65 and a 1 year high of $52.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,969 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 4.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,212,000 after purchasing an additional 161,629 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Air Lease by 41.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 782,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Air Lease by 34.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

