Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,114,000 after purchasing an additional 102,722 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,759,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,865,000 after purchasing an additional 85,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,635 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after acquiring an additional 736,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,202. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $358,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

