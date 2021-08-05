Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 21,315 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.40. 2,337,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692,146. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.06. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.77.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

