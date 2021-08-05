Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 138,942 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,942 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $50,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,954,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,451.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 330,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after buying an additional 308,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 132.9% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.12. 2,043,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,168. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $103.17.

