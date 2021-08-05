CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share.

NYSE CVS traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $80.05. 11,304,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,704,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.61. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

