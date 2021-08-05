Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Buys 317 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.9% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $18.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,721.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,498.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 100.07 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

