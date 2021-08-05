BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Releases Earnings Results

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.52. 1,613,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,328. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,416.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

