Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 21,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of NIO by 63.9% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the second quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

NIO traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,551,563. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.86.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

