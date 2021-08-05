Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,026. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $611.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

