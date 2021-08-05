Insider Buying: HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) CFO Acquires 8,000 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HMST traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 161,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

