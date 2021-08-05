Regents of The University of California Acquires Shares of 571,212 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 571,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,155,000. Nurix Therapeutics comprises about 1.9% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRIX. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,036,000 after buying an additional 467,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,069 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after acquiring an additional 665,161 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

NRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $282,973.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $523,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.07. 18,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,766. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.48.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.