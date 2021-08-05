Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 86,220 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,220 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $16,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of PAG traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.