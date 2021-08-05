Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 75 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 1.6% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in AutoZone by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in AutoZone by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 121,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,035,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in AutoZone by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,639.61. The company had a trading volume of 109,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,503.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,544.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

