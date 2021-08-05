Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,888. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.73. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

