Auto (AUTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.05 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Auto has a total market cap of $49.04 million and approximately $24.05 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $925.20 or 0.02257954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auto has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00058598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $370.99 or 0.00905407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00096595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00043019 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

