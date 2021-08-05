RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $56.52 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $56.52 million and $973,998.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.0431 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00290604 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00133014 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00157958 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 98.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000713 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

