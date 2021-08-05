Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last Week

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $486,327.80 and $431,803.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00101548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00138705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,925.64 or 0.99878909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.52 or 0.00828605 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,788,593 coins and its circulating supply is 1,024,064 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FMTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.