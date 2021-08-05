Head to Head Survey: Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) & NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Bank First and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank First 36.12% 15.45% 1.67% NBT Bancorp 30.38% 12.63% 1.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank First and NBT Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank First $124.22 million 4.43 $38.05 million $5.07 14.03 NBT Bancorp $494.56 million 3.14 $104.39 million $2.37 15.08

NBT Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bank First and NBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00 NBT Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Bank First currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.65%. NBT Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.89%. Given NBT Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than Bank First.

Risk and Volatility

Bank First has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. It operates through 22 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 141 branches and 176 ATMs in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

