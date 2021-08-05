Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Lam Research by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $4.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $645.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $632.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

