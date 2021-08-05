Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $27.13 Million Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Arconic makes up about 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $27,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Arconic by 1,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Arconic by 103.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $161,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,416. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.42. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($4.36). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

