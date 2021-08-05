Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 904,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 226,722 shares during the quarter. Corporate Office Properties Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $25,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,444,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,772,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,664,000 after purchasing an additional 610,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,866 shares of company stock worth $511,098 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFC stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

