Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 19,512 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 2.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $32,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.19. 58,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $128.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.41.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,224.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

