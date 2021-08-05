Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given New C$17.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$16.25 to C$17.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DREUF. Desjardins raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.