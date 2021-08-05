Towerpoint Wealth LLC Sells 318 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,121,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,183,765,000 after buying an additional 2,239,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after buying an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,070,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,007,000 after buying an additional 1,316,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,200,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,614,000 after buying an additional 1,087,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after buying an additional 252,178 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.01. 192,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.53. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

