GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to announce sales of $233.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.00 million and the lowest is $231.60 million. GoPro reported sales of $134.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $49,569.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 9,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $87,164.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,078.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 498,197 shares of company stock worth $5,337,487. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in GoPro during the 1st quarter worth $71,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GoPro by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,700 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $23,432,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,989 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $14,818,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 153,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,024. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.19. GoPro has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.39.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

