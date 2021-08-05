MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $956.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00115673 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 229,259,025 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

