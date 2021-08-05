DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $1.20

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00019873 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008715 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002277 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

