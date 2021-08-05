Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 74,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,058. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

