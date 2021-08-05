OKCash (OK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $643,602.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $643,602.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,925.46 or 1.00165273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00031729 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00068653 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011526 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 82,436,595 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

