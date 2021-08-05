Fantom (FTM) Market Capitalization Tops $643.08 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. Fantom has a market cap of $643.08 million and $34.73 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fantom has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.25 or 0.00906199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00096714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042976 BTC.

FTM is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

