Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

KPTI stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 237,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,428. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.22. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. Analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah bought 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after buying an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 318,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

