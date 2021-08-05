Zacks: Analysts Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.45. Gentex reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $712,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 26.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Gentex by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,398. Gentex has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

