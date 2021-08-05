Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post $54.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.58 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $53.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $215.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $215.50 million to $215.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $210.08 million, with estimates ranging from $205.36 million to $214.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GSBC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.31. 513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.95. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,517 shares of company stock worth $417,712 in the last 90 days. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

