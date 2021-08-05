Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,532. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $49.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTGX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

