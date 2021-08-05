Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 191,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.78. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $40,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,958.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

