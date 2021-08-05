Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of AEIS stock traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $92.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,538. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

