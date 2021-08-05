Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ideanomics worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 4.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 200,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,565. Ideanomics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $992.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 39.06% and a negative net margin of 146.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Ideanomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

